Värdet på Varmas placeringar steg till 45 miljarder euro

5,000 solar panels to be installed on the rooftops of Varma’s properties 10.8.2017 11:38 | Tiedote

Varma will build solar power systems at several of its properties around Finland. Beginning this autumn, a total of 5,000 solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of seven properties, including shopping centres in Tornio, Hyvinkää and Kotka, and at Varma’s head office in Helsinki. For investors, solar energy is a worthwhile and environmentally friendly investment.