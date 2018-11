Världens första kalkylator för koldioxidavtryck som skräddarsytts för organisationer underlättar klimatåtgärder

WCEF2018: Finland and Japan are committed to advancing the circular economy at their upcoming presidencies of the EU and G20 24.10.2018 08:47 | Tiedote

Japanese and Finnish ministers saw the potential of the circular economy to renew the global economy at the World Circular Economy Forum 2018. The world’s top circular economy event gathered over 1000 reformers of the global economy to Yokohama, Japan.