Viaplay added to DNA’s services
DNA’s offered content will expand today on December 3 to include the Viaplay streaming service. Viaplay will become part of DNA’s Viasat channel packages, and DNA will also be the first Finnish operator to offer Viaplay as a separate subscription.
DNA will add the Viaplay streaming service to all Viasat channel packages. As of today, the service is part of both current and future Viasat channel package subscriptions without extra cost. Content in the Viaplay service depends on the channel package.
DNA will also be the first operator in Finland to offer Viaplay as a separate subscription. DNA offers all three Viaplay packages: Viaplay (Movies & TV Shows), Viaplay Sport and Viaplay Total.
Viaplay is the leading streaming service for TV shows, movies, sports and children’s shows in the Nordic countries. Viaplay offers world-class entertainment for a variety of platforms and devices. All sports content on Viaplay is available for 48 hours after the broadcast, allowing late-night matches in the NHL and other leagues to be watched later at a more suitable time. In addition, Viaplay offers more simultaneous sports broadcasts than can be shown on the Viasat channels.
“Our aim is to provide the widest possible range of content services to our customers, and Viaplay meets this need very well. Based on the Android TV OS, the DNA Hubi makes it super easy to view Viaplay content on the big TV screen. Viaplay offers a great deal of new content for subscribers, in addition to Viasat channel packages,” says Mikko Saarentaus, Director, Entertainment Business at DNA.
“The consumption of media content is increasingly shifting to streaming services. While they do not replace traditional TV viewing, they complement it effectively. Practically all households in Finland are customers of one operator or another, either through a TV, broadband or phone subscription. We believe that in cooperation with DNA, we are able to bring Viaplay easily accessible to a wider audience. To us, it is crucial that ordering, setting up and using the service is as simple and effortless to customers as possible. For this reason, it is natural for us to continue our close cooperation with operators,” says Mathias Norrback, CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group Finland Oy.
In particular, sports content is typically viewed on live TV, while shows and movies are watched at a time that best suits the viewers, such as in binge-watching an entire season in one sitting.
According to a DNA study *), the need to access all TV content in one place is seen in all age groups and particularly among young people: Over 70% of people aged 15-24 want to access all movies, TV shows, sports broadcasts and other programmes easily from one place. Around half of respondents felt that it was important that applications available for mobile devices could also be used on the big TV screen. ´
All TV services offered by DNA are easily accessible in the DNA TV menu, and with DNA Hubi viewers can enjoy them on their big TV screen. The DNA TV mobile app allows content to be watched on a phone or tablet anywhere in the EU.
More information (in Finnish) at www.dna.fi/viaplay.
*) Details about the study: Conducted as a web-based panel study, the annual Digitaaliset elämäntavat (Digital lifestyle habits) survey is carried out by Nepa Insight Oy by commission of DNA. Data for 2018 were collected in early March from 1,018 respondents. The respondents were a representative sample based on age and gender of Finns aged 15-74.
More information:
Mikko Saarentaus, Director, Entertainment Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 549 0374, mikko.saarentaus@dna.fi
Mathias Norrback, CEO, Nordic Entertainment Group Finland Oy, tel. +358 40 041 1301, mathias.norrback@nentgroup.com
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
Viaplay & Nordic Entertainment Group
Viaplay is the leading streaming service in the Nordic countries. Viaplay offers the latest TV shows, children’s shows and movies, as well as live broadcasts of world-class sports, including the English Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Nations League, NHL, KHL and UFC. Viaplay is available on online devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Viasat set-top boxes and the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. Read more at www.viaplay.fi
Viaplay is a part of the international Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group). We engage millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create exciting content for media companies around the world. For more information, visit nentgroup.com
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
Viaplay osaksi DNA:n tarjontaa3.12.2018 11:30 | Tiedote
DNA:n sisältötarjonta laajenee tänään 3. joulukuuta Viaplay-suoratoistopalvelulla. Viaplay tulee osaksi DNA:n Viasat-kanavapaketteja, ja lisäksi DNA tarjoaa ensimmäisenä operaattorina Viaplayn myös erikseen tilattavana palveluna.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet marraskuussa 20183.12.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
DNA:n marraskuun myydyimpien puhelimien listalla on monta voittajaa. Samsung otti listasijoituksissa kolmoiskärjen, Huaweilla on listalla eniten yksittäisiä malleja, ja DNA:n valikoimaan marraskuun alussa tulleen OnePlussan uusi lippulaiva ponkaisi saman tien komeasti neljännelle sijalle.
Vanhempien selvä enemmistö arvioi, että Suomessa esiintyy digitaalista eriarvoistumista lasten keskuudessa20.11.2018 11:00 | Tiedote
DNA:n 6–16-vuotiaiden lasten ja nuorten vanhemmille teettämän koululaistutkimuksen mukaan 59 % suomalaisvanhemmista arvioi, että lasten keskuudessa tapahtuu digitaalista eriarvoistumista. Jopa 62 % uskoo sen vaikuttavan lapsen koulumenestykseen ja tulevaisuuden työllistymismahdollisuuksiin.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet lokakuussa 20181.11.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Huawei ja Apple ottivat lokakuussa eniten sijoituksia DNA:n myydyimpien puhelimien Top 15 -listalla. Komean loikan listan kärkeen teki Nokia 6.1.
DNA:n mobiilidatan nopeus metrossa edelleen huippuluokkaa30.10.2018 09:00 | Tiedote
Omnitele Oy:n tuoreen tutkimuksen mukaan DNA:n mobiililaajakaista on edelleen Helsingin ja Espoon metroreitillä nopein. Hyvät tulokset pätevät sekä saapuvaan että lähtevään mobiililiikenteeseen, ja ne selittyvät DNA:n jatkuvilla panostuksilla 4G-verkon kapasiteettiin ja laatuun.
DNA to launch sale of OnePlus phones25.10.2018 08:36 | Tiedote
Finnish teleoperator DNA and OnePlus have agreed on the introduction of OnePlus phones to DNA’s product selection. The first of these will be the new OnePlus 6T flagship phone, to be released on Monday, October 29.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme