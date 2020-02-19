Visit Tampere launches a new influencer apartment – Get to know the most loved city of Finland like a local

Visit Tampere and Forenom offer social media influencers a new way to get to know the most loved city of Finland, Tampere. #MyHomeTampere infuencer apartment is open for applications!

One of the apartments in Forenom Aparthotel Tampere Kaleva will be transformed into a Visit Tampere influencer apartment until August 2020. Social media and opinion influencers from all over the world may apply as a guest to #MyHomeTampere apartment. Selected influencers will be invited to stay at the apartment from 3 to 6 days. A longer stay is also possible and it will include an additional visit to nearby attractions.

– We would like to offer the influencers a possibility to get to know Tampere like a local and at their own pace. Visit Tampere and our partners want to offer the best Finland and Tampere experiences to our guests, says Noora Heino the Director of Global Sales & Marketing from Visit Tampere.

The soon-to-be-open apartment is offered by Forenom, the leading Serviced Apartments provider in the Nordics.

– We’re so excited to be able to offer a home-like stay for the influencers. Forenom focuses mainly on longer-term accommodation needs of companies, but our Aparthotel category is perfect also for shorter stays. The apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, possibility to do laundry and space for working, and we believe this way the influencers get to experience living like a local in Tampere, says Maria Lahtinen, area manager of Forenom Tampere.

The best of Tampere for our guests

Visit Tampere and its partners will provide the influencers a great setup to create quality content for their medias. The decoration of the apartment celebrates local and Finnish design. For example the textiles are from Finlayson 200 anniversary collection, the kitchenware from Fiskars and the dishes from Iittala. And since Tampere is the home of the world’s only Moomin museum, the Moomins are shown also in the decoration.

The visiting influencers may get to know Tampere at their own pace without tight schedules. They can visit museums, saunas, attend gigs, festivals and theatre shows not to forget the excellent restaurants of Tampere.

– We have had great results from influencer marketing. For example our InstaCampTampere in December reached altogether over a million people around the world, tells Olga Javits, Visit Tampere PR & Media Manager.

Sustainably, Finnish style

Visit Tampere encourages its guests to act responsibly and with sustainable methods. A collaboration with Tampere Public Transportation Nysse gives the influencers the opportunity to take advantage of the great public transportation connections of Tampere. Visit Tampere will also provide bicycles for the influencers to use.

When #MyHomeTampere closes its doors in the end of August the interior decoration will be recycled or given to charity.

Get to know #MyHomeTampere website, our cooperation partners and the application from here:

www.myhometampere.com

“Tampere is the most loved city in Finland. Finland’s second largest city area and the biggest inland city in the Nordic countries. The Sauna Capital of the world. Home to the only Moomin Museum in the world. Culture, congresses, nature, lakes, activities, great food, cool people, events and festivals all year round. Tampere is not just a city, Tampere is a state of mind!”

For more information please contact:

Visit Tampere

Noora Heino

Director, Global Sales & Marketing

noora.heino@visittampere.fi

+358445378337

Olga Javits

PR & Media Manager

olga.javits@visittampere.fi

+358408650243

Forenom

Maria Lahtinen

Area Manager

maria.lahtinen@forenom.com

+358 40 080 4696