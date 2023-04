Wasaline palkittiin kestävän kehityksen toimistaan ruotsalaisvarustamojen kattojärjestössä

Wasaline and Wärtsilä continues their co-operation with on-job-training onboard Aurora Botnia 30.3.2023 09:05:49 EEST | Press release

Wärtsilä and Wasaline have made an agreement to allow Wärtsilä Field Service engineers to do the Wärtsilä NOx Spot Check on-job-training onboard Aurora Botnia. The Wärtsilä NOx Spot Check training consists of two parts: a theoretical course and the OJT.