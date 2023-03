Yllättävä havainto erityisopetuksessa - YetiCare hyvinvointiteknologia toimii apuna lasten itsesäätelyssä

Health technology also supports care workers' occupational well-being - YetiCare part of the TYÖHYVE project 8.3.2023 12:58:10 EET | Press release

YetiCare Oy was involved in the TYÖHYVE (Promoting occupational well-being in the elderly care homes) project implemented by Lapland University of Applied Sciences in 2022. Based on the results gained during the project, health technology can positively influence the well-being of residents and employees in care homes. As stated by the survey carried out in the project, three out of four nurses who used the health technology of Finnish YetiCare felt that it also supported their occupational well-being.