Digital Workforce toteuttaa ohjelmistorobotiikan avulla Pohjois-Savon hyvinvointialueen aktiivisten asiakastietojen migraatioprojektin

Digital Workforce Services Plc Releases Sustainability Report 2023 24.5.2024 11:45:00 EEST | Press release

Press Release 24 May 2024 Digital Workforce Services Plc Releases Sustainability Report 2023 Digital Workforce Services Plc, a leading provider of business process automation services, announces the release of its first Sustainability Report. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable development. Embarking on the Sustainability Journey In this Sustainability Report, we detail Digital Workforce’s sustainability performance in 2023. As our first report, it aims to summarize the key sustainability themes and impacts of our business, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Going forward, our goal is to work with our people to advance our sustainability initiatives in purposeful steps, reporting on our progress annually. Meaningful Automation at the Core At Digital Workforce, we want to profile ourselves strongly as a creator of meaningful automation. Our mission is to automate knowledge work processes, freeing up people