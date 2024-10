Kutsu mediatilaisuuteen: Tove Jansson - Paratiisi

Tori Wrånes transports viewers to imaginative marine realms – exhibition opening at HAM on September 27 16.9.2024 14:45:00 EEST | Press release

The Norwegian artist Tori Wrånes is acclaimed as the creator of surreal, imaginative worlds. The exhibition’s title piece BIG WATER is a large-scale, six-channel sound and video installation featuring fur-covered creatures moving slowly to the rhythm of the ocean and tides. The exhibition will run at HAM Helsinki Art Museum from September 27, 2024 to April 27, 2025.