Rumba palaa Ruoholahteen – Keisarinnankiven pronssinen osa konservoidaan

HAM to host monumental Tove Jansson exhibition 23.10.2024 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

HAM is proud to present a major new exhibition inviting visitors on a journey into Tove Jansson’s visions of paradise. The show features Jansson’s commissioned public works, through which she sought to inspire conversation and share joy, beauty and the magic of storytelling. Tove Jansson – Paradise marks the occasion of the Moomins 80 anniversary and will run at HAM Helsinki Art Museum from October 25, 2024 to April 6, 2025.