Yritysvastuu on tekoja – Hyvän Tekijät -merkki haastaa yritykset tekemään enemmän kuin puhumaan

Finnish Innovation Meets Lisbon - Commu App Partners with Portugal's Capital to Empower Local Communities 22.10.2024 07:45:00 EEST | Press release

Finland’s most popular app for helping and volunteering, Commu, is launching a partnership with Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. This collaboration is part of the Lisbon City Council's social innovation project, to which Commu provides a digital platform for residents to request and offer help in neighborhoods. Lisbon is Portugal's largest city, with a population of approximately 550,000, and its metropolitan area is home to around 2.8 million people.