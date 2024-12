Digital Workforce ja Atostek toteuttavat Pohjanmaan hyvinvointialueelle vanhojen asiakastietojen konvertoinnin ja siirron Kelan Kanta -arkistoon

Digital Workforce automates the handling of electronic referrals at Coxa - the largest Joint Replacement Hospital in the Nordic Region 21.8.2024 08:15:00 EEST | Press release

Digital Workforce automates electronic referral handling at Nordic’s largest Joint Replacement Hospital, reducing administrative work and freeing up time for patient care. The efficient process also speeds up patient access to care. Coxa is the only hospital in Finland and the largest in the Nordic countries specializing in prosthetic joint surgery. The hospital receives around 6,600 electronic referrals annually from private and public healthcare providers across Finland. At the end of May, Coxa implemented a solution by Digital Workforce that automatically processes up to 97% of the electronic referrals received by the hospital. Prior to automation, the manual processing of these referrals took up over 70 working days of nursing staffs’ time each year. The manual process was also prone to human error and delays due to personal dependencies. The new referral automation accelerates the processing of electronic referrals, allowing more time for patient care while reducing the risk of er