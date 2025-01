Remontoituun Finlandia-taloon esille 70 taideteosta ja uusi julkinen taideteos Kimmo Schroderukselta

HAM 2025 exhibitions: From easel to alternative worlds 12.12.2024 14:30:00 EET | Press release

HAM’s 2025 exhibitions and the major contemporary art event Helsinki Biennial will showcase non-human beings, painters through the decades, Ars Fennica 2025 candidates, and the French visual artist Marguerite Humeau’s multi-sensory sculptural visions predicting alternative futures. The 2025 exhibitions will feature works by nearly 120 artists and collectives. Additionally, the City of Helsinki’s art collection will expand further and be increasingly displayed in public spaces. HAM’s mission is to maximise the presence of art in Helsinki.