Yli 30 auttajaa, yksi yhteinen tavoite - Jartekin henkilöstö rakensi linnunpönttöjä luonnon hyväksi Lahdessa

A Thousand Acts of Kindness: Finland’s Largest Aid Event Returns One Last Time 13.5.2025 14:45:00 EEST | Press release

Finland's largest aid event, #1000deeds, will arrive in Tampere for the last time. Taking place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Tampere Hall, the event will offer tangible help and a sense of community to those who need it most. A total of 1,000 food bags will be distributed, 500 free lunches served, and advice provided for various life situations. As this is expected to be the final edition of the event, its importance is greater than ever.