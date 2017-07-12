BlackRockilta hajautettu raaka-aine-ETF

27.7.2017 15:04 | BlackRock

BlackRock lisää valikoimiinsa ETF-rahaston, joka sijoittaa hajautetusti eri raaka-ainemarkkinoille. Rahasto sopii sijoittajien välineeksi hajauttamiseen aikoina, jolloin historiallisesti itsenäisten omaisuusluokkien väliset korrelaatiot ovat kasvamassa.

iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF (ICOM) sijoittaa 20 eri raaka-aineeseen viidellä sektorilla: energia, maatalous, teollisuusmetallit, jalometallit ja karjatalous. Rahasto seuraa Bloomberg Commodity USD Total Return -indeksiä, ja sen kulusuhde on 0,19 %.

”Hajauttaminen on entistä vaikeampaa, koska osakkeiden ja bondien välinen korrelaatio vahvistuu globaalisti. Tämä rahasto on suora vastaus sijoittajien toiveisiin parantaa sijoitussalkkujensa hajautusta erityisesti raaka-aineissa”, sanoo Fergus Slinger, BlackRock iSharesin EMEA-alueen myyntijohtaja.

BlackRock on maailman johtavia sijoitusten ja riskien hallinnan sekä neuvontapalveluiden tarjoajia institutionaalisille ja yksityissijoittajille. BlackRockin hallinnoimat varat olivat 5 700 miljardia dollaria 30.6.2017. BlackRock auttaa asiakkaitaan saavuttamaan tavoitteensa ja selviämään haasteista tuotevalikoimansa avulla, johon kuuluu erillisiä tilejä, sijoitusrahastoja, pörssinoteerattuja iShares®-rahastoja ja muita yhteissijoitustuotteita. BlackRock tarjoaa myös riskienhallintaa, neuvontaa ja yritysinvestointijärjestelmäpalveluja laajalle institutionaalisten sijoittajien ryhmälle BlackRock Solutions®-brändillä. BlackRockilla on noin 13 000 työntekijää yli yli 30 maassa (30.6.2017). Yhtiö on vahvasti läsnä kaikille tärkeimmillä markkinoilla Pohjois- ja Etelä-Amerikka, Eurooppa, Aasia, Australia, Lähi-itä ja Afrikka mukaan lukien. Lisätietoja: www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock_news | blogi: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock





iShares on globaali pörssinoteerattujen ETF-rahastojen markkinajohtaja, joka on yli kymmenen vuoden ajan työskennellyt erikokoisten yksityisten ja institutionaalisten sijoittajien kanssa. Sillä on maailmanlaajuisesti yli 700 eri omaisuuslajien ja strategioiden rahastoa, ja sen hallinnoimat varat olivat yli 1500 miljardia dollaria 30.6.2017. iShares auttaa asiakkaita ympäri maailmaa rakentamaan sijoitussalkkunsa ytimen, pääsemään asetettuihin sijoitustavoitteisiin ja toteuttamaan markkinanäkemyksiään. iShares-rahastojen takana on BlackRockin ammattimainen salkunhoito ja riskinhallinta. BlackRockin hallinnoitavaksi on uskottu enemmän varoja kuin millekään muulle sijoitusyhtiölle.[1]





[1] BlackRockin hallinnoimat varat olivat 5,7 biljoonaa dollaria 30.6.2017.

BlackRock launches diversified commodities ETF

London, 27 July 2017 – BlackRock has launched an exchange traded fund (ETF) providing exposure to a variety of commodity markets for investors seeking portfolio diversification tools, at a time when the correlation between historically uncorrelated asset classes is rising.

The iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF (ICOM, ‘the fund’) delivers exposure to 20 different commodities representing 5 sectors including: energy, agriculture, industrial metals, precious metals and livestock.

The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity USD Total Return Index. This index aims to represent commodities that are of importance and economic significance to the world economy, while capping each sector at 33 per cent and each single commodity at 15 per cent.

The fund uses unfunded total return swaps to achieve this exposure, which is more operationally practical than holding physical commodities such as precious metals or livestock. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.19 per cent.

Fergus Slinger, Co-Head of iShares Sales EMEA, commented: “Diversification is becoming more difficult to achieve due to increasing correlation between equities and bonds across global markets. This fund is a direct response to growing investor appetite for asset classes that offer stronger diversification impact in portfolios, and many are looking to commodities.

“By capping the single commodity and sector exposure in the fund, investors are not overexposed to a particular part of the market. It can therefore serve as an alternative to purchasing individual futures or investing directly in physical commodities.”

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At June 30, 2017, BlackRock’s AUM was USD5.7 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.blackrock.com

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than USD1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on USD5.7 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/17

