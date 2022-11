Financial Times valitsi Coolbrookin teknologian vuoden 2022 johtavaksi teolliseksi tuotantoinnovaatioksi

Coolbrook and ABB expand partnership with investment to accelerate decarbonization of heavy industries 26.10.2022 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

· ABB and Coolbrook sign agreement to advance technology that helps decarbonize hard-to-abate chemicals, cement and steel industries, collectively responsible for 70 percent of industrial CO2 emissions · Enhanced offering to combine Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic technology, which replaces burning of fossil fuels with electrification in heavy industries, with ABB’s motors, power electronics and process automation for increased efficiency · Collaboration promises to scale up development and rollout of breakthrough decarbonization technology 26th October 2022: ABB and transformational technology and engineering company Coolbrook have signed an agreement to accelerate the development, industrialization and adoption of RotoDynamic technology to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as petrochemicals and chemicals, cement and steel. RotoDynamic technology replaces the burning of fossil fuel with renewable electricity as the energy source. The new agreement expands ABB and Coolbrook’s existing par