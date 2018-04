Futuromania på EMMA presenterar gångna tiders boendeutopier

FUTURO 50 YEARS – The Exhibition Centre WeeGee celebrates the jubilee year of the icon of the 1960s 25.4.2018 07:00 | Tiedote

The utopian plastic house known as the Futuro, designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen (1933–2013), celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Futuro house was first exhibited on television and to the press at the Polykem plant in Hiekkaharju in Vantaa, Finland, at the end of March 1968. The house made its international breakthrough in October 1968, when the third Futuro house (no. 002) was displayed at the Finnfocus Export Fair in London. The Futuro house, a utopian vision of its time, still fascinates people. The Exhibition Centre WeeGee organises together with EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art a range of exhibitions and events in the summer and autumn to celebrate Futuro’s 50th anniversary. The events offer visitors a comprehensive view into the experimental forms and optimistic ideas of modernism.