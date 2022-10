Helsingin päiväkodeissa nautittiin luomua kahden suomenmestaruuden verran

Palvelukeskus Helsinki will offer its clients 4,500 kg of herring and bream on Baltic Sea Day 25.8.2022 00:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

On Baltic Sea Day on 25 August, Palvelukeskus Helsinki will offer its clients herring and bream in the form of Baltic Sea fish burgers and fish steaks. A total of 75,000 Helsinki residents will get to enjoy the fruits of the Baltic Sea in the course of the day, and up to 4,500 kilogrammes of Baltic Sea fish will be consumed that day.