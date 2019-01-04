In 2018, the Exhibition Centre WeeGee focused on design and architecture, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Futuro House
The museums of the Exhibition Centre WeeGee attracted a total of 334,000 visitors in 2018. The Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä received more than 96,000 visitors, the Finnish Museum of Horology almost 60,000 visitors and the Espoo City Museum KAMU some 35,000 visitors in 2018. More than 18,000 persons visited the Futuro House during its season. EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art was selected as the Museum of the Year 2018 and surpassed expectations by attracting more than 125,000 visitors.
The Espoo City Museum KAMU’s exhibition A Shattered Life – Espoo in the Finnish Civil War highlighted the stories of some Espoo residents during the Finnish Civil War. The Finnish Museum of Horology unveiled A Century of Gifts – Kultakeskus 100 Years, a special exhibition that dives into the exciting story of the largest manufacturer of precious metal products in the Nordic countries. The Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä continued with its special exhibition A Housewarming and celebrated the 60-year-old Lego brick throughout the autumn season. EMMA’s ample offering of exhibition for example included a Meret Oppenheim retrospective, exhibitions put together from different collections, and Outi Pieski’s award exhibition.
To celebrate the 50-year jubilee of the Futuro House, WeeGee offered a versatile programme themed around design and architecture and participated both in the Helsinki Festival and the Helsinki Design Week. The weekend-long Design + WeeGee event was also held for the first time.
Futuro is not only an iconic elliptical plastic house designed by architect Matti Suuronen but also a work of art renowned in the field of visual arts across the globe. The Exhibition Centre WeeGee has acquired the first ever mass-produced Futuro (no. 001) which is open to public every summer. In celebration of its 50-year jubilee, visual artist and film director Mika Taanila built a sound installation called Plastic Heart inside the Futuro House, while Studio Suuronen housed an exhibition called Futuro World 50 Years. Lectures and talks were also held during the jubilee.
The traditional Children’s Museum Festival attracted a record-breaking number of visitors once again. Its theme was “Building party for the whole family”, and more than 8,000 people attended. WeeGee’s Espoo Day programme attracted 4,000 visitors. The first ever Xmas Design Market WeeGee was visited by 5,700 people.
Café WeeGee underwent changes during the summer. The restaurant’s bold atmosphere and timeless look were designed by the creative agency Aivan.
The Exhibition Centre WeeGee combines architecture, exhibitions, a restaurant, a museum shop and customer services to create a high-quality overall experience for all visitors.
WeeGee’s opening hours will be extended in 2019. The exhibition centre will continue to offer free entrance on Friday evenings from 17 o’clock onwards. On the first Friday of every month, WeeGee will stay open until 21.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Raija Kuisma
Kulttuurituottaja
Näyttelykeskus WeeGee
+358 43 827 2400, raija.kuisma@espoo.fi
Asta Teräväinen
Viestintäkoordinaattori
EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
+358 44 760 1930, asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 1 / PB 1
02070 ESPOON KAUPUNKI / ESBO STAD
+358 9 816 21http://www.espoo.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Utställningscentret WeeGees program fokuserade år 2018 på formgivning och arkitektur med Futurohusets 50-årsjubileum i spetsen4.1.2019 16:43 | Tiedote
Museerna i utställningscentret WeeGee hade år 2018 sammanlagt 334 000 besökare. Finlands leksaksmuseum Hevosenkenkä hade över 96 000 besökare, Finlands urmuseum nästan 60 000 besökare och Esbo stadsmuseum KAMU omkring 35 000 besökare år 2018. Över 18 000 personer besökte Futurohuset under säsongen det var öppet. EMMA – Esbo moderna konstmuseum valdes till Årets museum 2018 och med över 125 000 besökare överskreds målen.
Näyttelykeskus WeeGeen vuoden 2018 ohjelmisto painottui muotoiluun ja arkkitehtuuriin Futuro-talon 50 v. juhlavuoden siivittämänä4.1.2019 16:31 | Tiedote
Näyttelykeskus WeeGeen museoissa vieraili vuonna 2018 yhteensä 334 000 kävijää. Suomen Lelumuseo Hevosenkengässä kävijöitä oli yli 96 000, Suomen Kellomuseossa lähes 60 000 ja Espoon kaupunginmuseo KAMUssa noin 35 000 kävijää vuoden 2018 aikana. Futuro-talossa vieraili yli 18 000 henkilöä sen aukiolokauden aikana. EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museo valittiin Vuoden museoksi 2018 ja yli 125 000 kävijän määrä ylitti tavoitteet.
Venepaikat tulee vahvistaa 27.1. mennessä4.1.2019 13:58 | Tiedote
Voimassa olevan venepaikan maksaminen, vahvistaminen tai paikasta luopuminen tulee tehdä 7.-27.1. välisenä aikana. Asiointi hoituu helpoiten verkossa ja sen voi tehdä venepaikan haltija verkkopankkitunnuksillaan.
Espoon kaupungin uudenvuoden laservaloesitystä seurasi paikan päällä Kirkkopuistossa 25 000 ihmistä2.1.2019 12:58 | Tiedote
Kirkkopuisto täyttyi uudenvuoden juhlijoista heti tunnelmallisen valopuiston avauduttua Espoonjoen molemmin puolin. Ennen illan laservaloesitystä tapahtumassa esiintyi Benelos Group of Artsin liikkuva valoteos Ikaros. Myös Espoon tuomiokirkko oli valaistu koko tapahtuman ajan näyttävästi.
Evenemang i Naturens hus Villa Elfvik januari-februari 201927.12.2018 14:43 | Tiedote
I Naturens hus börjar året med vandringar i den vintriga naturen, fågelskådning, utflykter och lekar på gården. På utställningarna presenteras de bästa naturbilderna från år 2018 och djurteckningar som barnen gjort. De första förnyelserna i utställningen Leve Esbo i Naturens hus är färdiga. Evenemangen är öppna för alla, avgiftsfria och språket är finska, om inget annat nämns.
Villa Elfvikin luontotalossa tapahtuu tammi-helmikuussa 201927.12.2018 14:42 | Tiedote
Luontotalon vuosi aloitetaan talvisessa luonnossa lintuja tarkkaillen, metsäretkellä ja pihaleikeissä. Näyttelyinä nähdään mm. vuoden 2018 parhaat luontovalokuvat ja lasten eläinpiirustuksia. Luontotalon Eläköön Espoo -näyttelyn ensimmäisen vaiheen uudistukset ovat valmistuneet. Luontotaloon ja tapahtumiin on vapaa pääsy.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme