Japan's centenary gift to Finland to the Cherry Park in Roihuvuori

4.7.2017 14:30 | Helsingin kaupunki, kaupunginkanslia

Japan gave ten oriental cherry trees to Finland as a gift in honour of the centenary of Finland's independence.

The trees were planted in the Roihuvuori Cherry Park in a ceremony arranged on 4 July. The trees were planted by the Japanese Sakura Foundation. The City of Helsinki was represented by Deputy Mayor Sanna Vesikansa. Greetings were also be delivered by Ambassador of Japan to Finland Jota Yamamoto, Suomi Finland 100 Ambassador Pekka Huhtaniemi, Managing Director of the Japan Sakura Foundation Susumu Hasumi and by a representative for the neighbourhood of Roihuvuori.

The trees will be part of a park of more than 150 cherry trees, which was established ten years ago on the initiative of Japanese businessman Norio Tomida. The trees of the park are donations from Japanese people living in Finland to Helsinki, as thanks for Helsinki being such a good place to live. The varieties of the trees now planted are the carefully selected Prunus serrulata 'Kiku-Shirade', with downward hanging branches, and the more upright variety, Prunus serrulata 'Amanogawa'. The seedlings are protected with nets from rabbits and they are watered for three years. The trees have also been included in the City's register of donated trees.



Photos from the ceremony

Anna Kanervirta

Communications Assistant

The City of Helsinki Executive Office

anna.kanervirta@hel.fi

+358 9 310 36953