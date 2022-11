Kempower ja australialainen Smart EV Solutions toimittavat sähköautojen latausteknologiaa Royal Automobile Associationille Etelä-Australiaan

Kempower partners with Smart EV Solutions to deliver first-of-its-kind chargers to RAA in South Australia 8.11.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

SOUTH AUSTRALIA – Kempower has partnered with Smart EV Solutions (SEVS) to deliver its rapid and ultra-rapid DC chargers to the Royal Automobile Association of South Australia (RAA). Australia’s latest EV charging network will be a first for the state of South Australia. As a result, South Australians will be among the first EV drivers in the country to benefit from Kempower’s rapid EV charging technology.