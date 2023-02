Kempowerin pikalatausteknologia sähköistää Pohjoismaiden suurimman sähköbussivarikon

Kempower fast charging technology powering the Nordics’ largest electric bus depot 10.2.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

AALBORG, DENMARK – The biggest electric bus depot in the Nordics is now fully operational in the Danish city of Aalborg. Leading rapid EV charging technology provider Kempower has supplied its DC fast charging technology to GodEnergi A/S for the depot, which can simultaneously charge over 100 electric buses.