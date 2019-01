Kivenlahti kasvaa Länsiväylän pohjoispuolelle Kiviruukkiin

In 2018, the Exhibition Centre WeeGee focused on design and architecture, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Futuro House 4.1.2019 16:51 | Tiedote

The museums of the Exhibition Centre WeeGee attracted a total of 334,000 visitors in 2018. The Finnish Toy Museum Hevosenkenkä received more than 96,000 visitors, the Finnish Museum of Horology almost 60,000 visitors and the Espoo City Museum KAMU some 35,000 visitors in 2018. More than 18,000 persons visited the Futuro House during its season. EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art was selected as the Museum of the Year 2018 and surpassed expectations by attracting more than 125,000 visitors.