MEDIA INVITATION: High profile seminar on disinformation and Brexit with Mr Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, on 29.8. just before Gymnich

Disinformation vs. facts, freedom of speech and rule of law — where is Europe heading with Brexit? Welcome to the high profile seminar where we are delighted to receive the participation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr Pekka Haavisto. The seminar is organised just before the start of the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs (Gymnich).

DID PEOPLE GET THE TRUTH? THE FUTURE OF EUROPE IN LIGHT OF BREXIT

Time: Thursday 29 August 2019, at 11.30 – 12.30

Venue: The National Museum of Finland, Ateljee Hall, the 2nd floor, Mannerheimintie 34, Helsinki (across the street from the Finlandia Hall)

The event is organised by Reporters Without Borders of Finland and chaired by its President, Mr Jarmo Mäkelä, a journalist and diplomat emeritus.



Programme and Speakers:

11.00 – 11.30 Coffee and snack

11.30 – 11.45 Keynote address and Q&A

Mr Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland

11.45 – 12.30 Comments and panel discussion

Dr Mika Aaltola, Programme Director - the Global Security Research Programme, the Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Ms Jessikka Aro, Author and Journalist, Board Member of Reporters Without Borders of Finland

Mr Mikko Salo, Founder, Faktabaari (FactBar)

Ms Teri Schultz, Freelance Reporter for Deutsche Welle and National Public Radio

Additions/changes to the programme are possible.

The event is directed to international and Finnish media and dignitaries specifically invited to the event. Please register in advance and notice that the number of seats is limited: registration is on a first-come first-served basis.

Registration for the event: Ms Henna Hopia, +358 45 601 8886 henna.hopia@hopiasepat.fi Strategy Consultancy Hopiasepät Ltd

Additional information: Mr Jussi Seppälä, +358 50 529 4562 jussi.seppala@hopiasepat.fi Strategy Consultancy Hopiasepät Ltd

