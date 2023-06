Mielenterveyden työkalupakki tarjoaa keinoja henkisen työkyvyn tukemiseksi  

The Mental Health Toolkit offers ways to maintain mental work ability 15.6.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Changes in society challenge workplaces to develop operating methods and working conditions that support mental well-being. The Mental Health Toolkit project helps Finnish work life in this task. Workplaces and the professions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in particular, will be provided with new means and methods and new research will done at the same time.