Rahoitus & kasvu -katsaus: Pk-yritysten investoinnit ovat hyytyneet, yritysten kannattavuus koetuksella – Suomen talouskasvu jäänee nollan tuntumaan tänä vuonna

InvestEU: EIF and Finnvera sign agreement channelling €280 million to small businesses in Finland to boost green transition, innovation and digitalisation 9.5.2023 16:13:37 EEST | Press release

The European Investment Fund (EIF) will provide a €170 million guarantee to Finnvera Plc, the national promotional institution and official export credit agency of Finland, to finance approximately €280 million of investment by small companies in Finland.