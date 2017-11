Rut Brykin ja Tapio Wirkkalan kokoelmat ensimmäistä kertaa esillä EMMAssa

Rut Bryk’s and Tapio Wirkkala’s collections are presented for the first time at EMMA 17.11.2017 09:05 | Tiedote

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art and Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation are opening a Rut Bryk’s and Tapio Wirkkala’s unique collection today. EMMA’s design-focused annex named Aukio will present the diverse nature of archives and collections in the form of a visible storage. Aukio will also see the opening of its first changing exhibition, STILL / LIFE – Tapio Wirkkala Retrospective, which is curated by Harri Koskinen and open until 22 April 2018.