Sirenien arkkitehtuuri ja pölyttäjät houkuttelivat kävijöitä KAMUn museoihin vuonna 2021 koronapandemiasta huolimatta

The Sirens’ architecture and pollinators attracted visitors to KAMU museums in 2021 despite the pandemic 26.1.2022 10:41:00 EET | Press release

Among the highlights of KAMU Espoo City Museum in 2021 were “Everything and Nothing – Architects Kaija + Heikki Siren” at WeeGee Exhibition Centre and the “Hero Pollinators” exhibition at Glims Farmstead Museum.