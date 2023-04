Suomi tarvitsee hallitusohjelman, jolla vauhditetaan osaamiseen ja tutkimukseen perustuvaa kestävää taloutta

Revised certificate-based admission to be introduced in 2026 – the draft scoring model now under consideration at universities 31.3.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The aim of the Finnish universities is to streamline certificate-based admission and to ensure that the study opportunities are not unnecessarily restricted by subject choices made at general upper secondary level. This would ease the pressures experienced by general upper secondary students. About half of all new university students are admitted on the basis of their certificates.