Tamperelainen olutravintola hemmotteli asiakkaitaan peräti 1035 eri oluella vuonna 2022

New record: Finnish beer restaurant indulged its customers with no less than 1,035 different beers in 2022 18.1.2023 14:31:22 EET | Press release

Finnish Olutravintola Konttori is known among beer enthusiasts for its fast-rotating beer selection. Nevertheless, it came as a surprise to the restaurant folks that the number of beers sold exceeded one thousand in the 2022 statistics.