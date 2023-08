Tekoäly ja Suomi – suomalaiset huippuvaikuttajat jakavat tekoälykokemuksensa uudessa haastattelusarjassa

AI in Finland: Insights from Prominent Finnish Influencers in a New Interview Series 23.8.2023 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

Artificial intelligence stands as a revolutionary force, molding the way we live, work, and lead. The video interview series 'AI in Finland,' crafted by Haaga-Helia University, elucidates the role of AI in the daily lives and professional journeys of eleven Finnish influencers.