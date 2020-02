The ‘Bodom Ämmässuo – Espoo in images’ exhibition at KAMU focuses on the changing city

The Bodom Ämmässuo exhibition at KAMU puts the most popular and beloved archive photos of Espoo’s districts on display at the KAMU Espoo City Museum in Tapiola starting from 18 March 2020. The exhibition consists of more than 200 images from 56 different districts from Bodom to Ämmässuo as photo enlargements and projections.

The exhibition theme is based on the ‘Bodom – Ämmässuo All Year Long’ social media campaign implemented in 2017. During the campaign, selected images of the official districts of Espoo from the museum collections were published on the KAMU Facebook page every Thursday. The images were selected for their ability to provide a historically multifaceted view of each of the districts.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to learn more about the versatility of Espoo and the changing urban scenery through the ages. The exhibition photographs will be sold to the public after the exhibition. You may reserve photographs until the end of the exhibition. If a photograph has received several reservations, it will be raffled among the people who made the reservation once the exhibition is over.

Bodom Ämmässuo – Espoo in images

18 March 2020–13 September 2020

KAMU – Espoo City Museum

WeeGee Exhibition Centre, Ahertajantie 5