Toimittajat ilman rajoja vastustaa Julian Assangen luovuttamista – oikeudenkäynnin seuraaminen on tehty järjestölle erittäin vaikeaksi

PRESS INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE At the launch of the 2020 Press Freedom Index, RSF is organizing a virtual conference: JOURNALISM IN CRISIS : THE DECISIVE DECADE Tuesday, April 21st 2020 at 6.00 PM CEST (7.00 PM Finnish time) With speakers including: Maria Ressa (moderator), Journalist and author, co-founder of Rappler Edward Snowden, Whistleblower, President of Freedom of the Press Foundation Joseph E. Stiglitz, recipient of the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics Rana Ayyub, Journalist, Global Opinions Writer at the Washington Post, author of Gujarat Files Christophe Deloire, Secretary general of Reporters Without Borders The conference will be in English only. Journalists can register here, with limited seats: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/rsfvirtualconference/register The virtual conference can be watched live here: Facebook : https://bit.ly/RSFindexVirtualConference2020 Twitter : https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1rmxPAQaWvdKN Youtube : https://youtu.be/OxIwY775fWY Press contacts: