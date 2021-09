Vahvaan suosioon noussut suomalaistapahtuma haastaa keinot ratkaista kestävyyskriisi

New study: many obstacles stand in the way of Finland’s climate action – major course correction needed towards the 1.5°C target 19.8.2021 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finland is in a good position to succeed in climate action under the Paris Agreement, according to Sitra’s new study “Course correction – Finland towards 1.5-degree compatible measures”. But there are many obstacles to overcome. They include the uncertain long-term outlook, inadequate economic incentives and deficiencies in infrastructure.