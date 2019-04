Vammaispalvelut on saanut hakemussuman purettua

Matti Parviainen from the City of Espoo selected as Chief Information Security Officer of the Year 2019 28.3.2019 15:52:47 EET | Tiedote

Matti Parviainen, Chief Information Security Officer of the City of Espoo, has been selected as Chief Information Security Officer of the Year 2019. The Finnish Information Security Association Tietoturva ry, which awarded the prize, based its choice on the fact that, after working for the city for just over two years, Parviainen has increased the visibility of information security work promoted by Espoo in the city organisation as well as in the society at large.