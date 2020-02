"Vastakkainasettelu murentaa demokratiaa" - Mika Aaltola Toimittajat ilman rajoja -järjestön vuosikokouksessa

Foreign Minister Haavisto about Brexit: Decisions Need to Based on Majority Rule, Democracy Must Be Respected 29.8.2019 18:50:09 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto has commented on Boris Johnson’s plan to prorogue UK parliament for five weeks. Haavisto emphasized that he does not want to offer advice nor should one intervene in the legal decisions of other EU countries. However, at the event of Reporters Without Borders, Haavisto clearly stated the principle that decisions need to be democratic and based on majority rule.