Oulun kaupunki edelläkävijänä tekoälyn hyödyntämisessä: OuluBot virtuaaliassistentti käyttää nyt myös generatiivista AI:ta

Digital Workforce implements a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to migrate active customer data in the North Savo Wellbeing Services County 17.6.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Press release 17.6.2024 Digital Workforce implements a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to migrate active customer data in the North Savo Wellbeing Services County Digital Workforce, a leading provider of RPA and process automation services, announces it has been awarded a project to migrate active customer data in the North Savo wellbeing services county through partners Istekki and Atostek. The work involves extracting active customer data from five different source systems and converting it into a format that can be easily transferred to the new Saga system by Mediconsult. The source systems are SosiaaliEffica, Pegasos, Proconsona OMNI, Lifecare, and Aura. At least 16,000 active clients' data will be transferred, possibly twice that number. Saga, to be launched in January 2025, will integrate the legacy systems into a single entity. During the transition phase, all active and valid customer data must be transferred to the new system in a reliable, smooth, and efficient way.