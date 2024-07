Digital Workforce ilmoittaa strategisesta kumppanuudesta Sema4.ai:n kanssa tuodakseen tekoälyagentit osaksi Outsmart-alustaansa

Digital Workforce secures over EUR 1.3 million contract for the transfer of active customer data in the Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County 28.6.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Press Release 28.6.2024 Digital Workforce secures over EUR 1.3 million contract for the transfer of active customer data in the Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County Digital Workforce, a leading provider of RPA and process automation services, has secured a significant project to transfer active customer data from the Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County through Istekki and Atostek. The project involves extracting active customer data from eight different source systems and converting it into a format that can be easily transferred to the new Saga system by Mediconsult. This project is the largest active social care customer data transfer project in Finland to date, with at least 78,000 active customers' data being transferred. The Saga system, scheduled for launch in November 2024, will integrate the previous systems into a single entity. During the transition phase, it is crucial that all active and valid customer data is transferred to the new system in a reliable, smooth, and efficien