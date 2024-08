Koulumatkatukea kannattaa hakea OmaKelassa ennen koulun alkua – verkossa hakeminen nopeuttaa tuen saamista

Changes to work requirement for unemployment benefits – harder to qualify for earnings-related daily allowance or basic unemployment allowance 1.8.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The work requirement for unemployment benefits will be extended from 6 months to 12 months as of September, making it more difficult for unemployed persons to qualify for earnings-related daily allowance or for the basic unemployment allowance paid by Kela. However, part-time workers may benefit, since the changes mean that work history will be accrued for the work requirement on the basis of wage or salary income, rather than working time per week.