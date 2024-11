Haluatko uutisia Kelan etuuksista ja palveluista ruotsin kielellä?

Members of Kela's Customer Community get to influence the development of Kela’s services – Kela wants the Community to be as diverse as possible 6.11.2024 10:17:26 EET | Press release

Kela has launched a new Customer Community this year. The members of this community get to influence the development of Kela’s services through participation in various surveys and studies. Kela wants the Customer Community to be as diverse as possible, so that it reflects the different needs of the customers. A community survey conducted in November maps out the experiences customers have of equal treatment and of service that meets their needs.