Kansaneläkkeiden maksaminen muihin EU-maihin- ja Eta-maihin, Sveitsiin ja Isoon-Britanniaan päättyy 1.2.2025

Tighter eligibility criteria introduced for the housing allowance for pensioners 12.12.2024 12:16:05 EET | Press release

For persons receiving housing allowance for pensioners, income and assets will have a greater effect in reducing the allowance starting from 1 January 2025. An indexation freeze that was put in place earlier will also be extended. This means that the amounts of heating, water and maintenance costs and the maximum housing costs recognised in the pensioners’ housing allowance scheme will not go up in 2025.