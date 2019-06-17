AAC Technologies announces Tampere, Finland as their European Headquarters, launches 10 million USD Imaging Research Consortium

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AAC), a global leading supplier of integrated micro‐component solutions for communication and IT consumer electronics, announced the opening of an R&D center in Tampere in 2018. Now the company announces Tampere as the Headquarters of its European operations. The goal of AAC is to grow Tampere site personnel up to 200 by the year 2025. The investments demonstrate Tampere in Finland as a globally strategic region in the field of imaging, attracting companies from all around the world.

AAC Technologies also launches a 10 million USD Imaging Research Consortium, to support the training of postdoctoral talents in the field of imaging and camera technologies. The consortium will initially include the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China and the Tampere University. Both research institutions host programs in imaging technology.

– We have been very satisfied by the high-quality of talent in Tampere in the field of imaging. The availability of expertise is instrumental for our company’s success now and in the future. That is why we seek to support the universities in their work and give back to the academic community, as well as foster new talent, states David Plekenpol, Chairman of the Americas and Europe, AAC Technologies.

– In Tampere, there is a tremendous legacy of optics and imaging know-how in the academic community, which makes the city a perfect location for our European headquarters, Plekenpol continues.

– We are delighted to join AAC Technologies’ program and to be part of such a prestigious global partnership. The new Tampere University is a result of merging two universities: University of Tampere and Tampere University of Technology. We have a strong track record in collaboration with companies and we are proud to be one of the European leaders in that area, says Jarmo Takala, Provost, Tampere University.

Tampere has become a globally strategic city in the field of imaging, attracting companies from all around the world to invest in the city region. The city supports the field through the imaging ecosystem coordinated by Business Tampere, with the aim of building a community for sharing ideas, experiences and developing the field.

– We are very proud of the work of the companies and the university, and the commitment companies like AAC are showing to Tampere and the imaging ecosystem. The imaging ecosystem is becoming a very important pillar in our regional economy, and as the City we are continuing our commitment to support the field in the coming years, shares Lauri Lyly, Mayor of Tampere.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a total solution provider utilizing the latest across acoustics, haptics, RF wireless and optical segments. The company is already an established leading global supplier of miniaturized acoustic components including a broad range of speakers, receivers and MEMS microphones. The company delivers integrated solutions across multiple segments incorporating advanced proprietary technologies haptics vibrators, RF antennas and optical components. AAC's Tampere site is the Center of Competence for imaging, including research and development of solutions for sensing, optical design and image processing.

The company’s products are found in mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables and PC notebooks. The company is global in scope with research and development centers, and has established sales offices in key markets serving a larger number of geographically diverse customers in the mobile electronics market.

AAC Technologies is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong listed) 100 index, MSCI China Index, and FTSE Hong Kong Index.

About Business Tampere

Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments, attracts talents and creates the best environment for business in the region. IT operates within the Tampere city region economic development programme and offers expertise on fields of renewing industry, smart city solutions as well as experience economy.

Business Tampere has worked closely with AAC throughout the company’s evaluation journey of Tampere as an investment destination.

About City of Tampere

Tampere is the third largest city in Finland and the largest inland centre in the Nordic countries. Currently there are over 230,000 inhabitants in Tampere, and close to half a million inhabitants in Tampere Region, which comprises Tampere and its neighbouring municipalities. Tampere is one of the three most rapidly developing regions in Finland. It is a center of leading‐edge technology, research, education, culture, sports and business.

Tampere is known as one of the top centers of excellence of imaging technologies in the world, due to the rich mobile technologies heritage, as well as university research in signal processing and imaging.