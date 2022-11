Almaral VC investoi suomalaiseen koulutusteknologiaan

New venture capitalist focusing on health technology makes its first investment in point-of-care analytics 8.6.2022 10:37:42 EEST | Press release

Almaral Oy, founded in spring 2022 and focusing on health technology venture capital and business support services, has made a significant investment in the Finnish deep-tech startup Fepod Oy Ltd. The company’s electrochemical analysis method allows healthcare professionals to measure the true concentration of paracetamol, opioids, and other pain medicine in the blood directly at the point of care, and the result is available in seconds. Fepod has its sights set on the 100-billion-euro global diagnostics market. Of this total market, the share of point-of-care analytics is currently around 43% and is growing at an annual rate of over 9%.