Finlands statsminister Juha Sipilä föreslår en EU-klimatfond för beskogning – Ett viktigt nytt initiativ, som kommer att utredas, för att bekämpa klimatförändringen i partnerskap med Afrika, presenterat av minister Jari Leppä

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipilä Proposes an EU-Africa Forest Fund - Major New Initiative to battle Climate Change in Africa and globally now under consideration, presented by Minister Leppä 21.11.2018 19:13 | Tiedote

Finland proposed a major new initiative to fight climate change with forestation through EU-Africa Partnership. Finland’s Prime Minister, Mr. Juha Sipilä has already discussed the Finnish initiative with the President of the European Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker. Mr. Jari Leppä, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry has informed the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan and the Member States. The initiative was presented today by Minister Leppä at the first Forest Academy for EU Decision Makers, organized by Finland and Sweden.