Hannamari Koivula is Antilooppi’s new Head of Sustainability

Koivula has more than ten years of experience in managing and developing sustainability in different sectors, including in her positions as Sustainability Manager at Sponda and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Altia. She joins Antilooppi in her new position as Head of Sustainability from Kojamo, where she was Manager, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability.

“I am excited to be part of the growing and inspiring Antilooppi team, and it is great to be able to contribute to Antilooppi’s success in the future. Responsibility is a strategic priority for Antilooppi and also one of its core values. Antilooppi has already done a lot of good and systematic work in developing responsibility in all its functions and by listening to customers, so we are in a good position to continue this work. Our goal is to provide premises that support the wellbeing and productive work of our customers while taking into account climate targets,” says Koivula.

Topical responsibility themes include solutions that support the wellbeing of customers and their sustainability goals, as well as further developing the company sustainability. This includes, for example, promoting carbon neutrality goals, obtaining environmental and wellbeing certification for properties, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

“It’s great to get in Hannamari a knowledgeable and visionary Head of Sustainability for the Antilooppi team. Her diverse experience further strengthens Antilooppi’s ability to serve our customers and promote responsibility throughout all operations,” says Tuomas Sahi, CEO of Antilooppi.

As one of the core values of Antilooppi, responsibility can be seen in everything the real estate investment company does, from small everyday deeds to major strategic decisions.

“We do not only rent business premises; we are creating innovative and flexible solutions that improve the wellbeing of people and the environment. Responsibility means actions that take into account the environment, customers, owners and other stakeholders. We share a common interest with our customers: to make people feel comfortable and empowered in their work environments. We want to create business premises that enhance wellbeing and support the demands of today's working life,” Sahi adds.

Taking sustainable development and climate targets into consideration in all areas

The real estate investment sector plays an important role in tackling climate change, as construction and buildings account for 40 percent of global climate emissions.

“Responsibility, sustainable development and climate targets are themes that are important to take into consideration in everything we do, as we own premises that will continue to exist for decades to come. Our aim is also to focus on creating solutions that support even more comprehensively the wellbeing, enjoyment and productivity of our customers,” Koivula says.

Antilooppi is committed to promoting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The company has signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment for the global real estate sector and committed to achieving carbon neutrality for its own energy procurement and construction by 2030. Antilooppi is also a member of the Green Building Council Finland Association, a non-profit association for the sustainable development of the building and construction industry.