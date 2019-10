How bumpy is the road to a climate-neutral Europe?

Energy industry leaders gather in Nordic Energy Forum in Helsinki 29-30 October 2019:● How will the global availability, price and impact of energy develop in the future? ● How far away are we from carbon dioxide neutrality as sought by the EU to combat climate change, and what actions are being taken on the national level in different countries to achieve this? ● How does the joint Nordic energy market function today and in the future? ● How can change be achieved economically, socially and technologically? ● What is the role of innovations in achieving climate neutrality?

Answers to these important questions will be sought at the Nordic Energy Forum 2019 at the Old Student House (Vanha ylioppilastalo) in Helsinki on 29-30 October 2019. Convened by the World Energy Council (WEC) Finland, this international and English-language event brings together around two hundred energy industry leaders and experts from Finland and the rest of Europe.

The Nordic Energy Forum will present over 40 interesting speakers from Finland and abroad, including Angela Wilkinson, the new Secretary General of the UN-accredited World Energy Council who has overseen its work on future energy scenarios, as well as Artur Runge-Metzger, Director ‘Climate Strategy, governance and emissions from non-trading sectors’, DG Climate Action of the European Commission. National energy and climate plans will be assessed by Paula Pinho, Head of Unit, Energy Policy Coordination, Directorate-General for Energy, European Commission.

The future of the Nordic energy markets will be discussed by a panel following up on a report on the development of energy cooperation prepared by Jorma Ollila for the Nordic Council of Ministers.

The programme on Tuesday will also discuss the fossil-free future of heavy transportation and biofuels. Piia-Noora Kauppi, Managing Director of Finance Finland FFI, in turn will talk about sustainable finance criteria shaping the future of energy.

The programme on Wednesday highlights innovations and new business models for the energy revolution. Einari Kisel, Regional Manager for Europe in the World Energy Council, will head a panel discussing the synchronisation of the Baltic power system with the EU. The morning session will also discuss the gas, wind power and biomass markets in the Baltic Sea Region.

The final session will look at startups and venture innovations for energy transition, as well as new business opportunities in the circular economy, also through the eyes of investors. The last talk will be presented by Dr. Carsten Rolle, Executive Officer, World Energy Council Germany, who will discuss game-changing innovations for clean energy.

The full programme can be found here.

World Energy Council

The World Energy Council is the principal impartial network of leaders and practitioners promoting an affordable, stable and environmentally sensitive energy system for the greatest benefit of all. Formed in 1923, the WEC is a UN-accredited global energy body representing the entire energy spectrum, with over 3000 member organisations in over 90 countries representing governments, private and state corporations, academia, NGOs and energy stakeholders. We inform global, regional and national energy strategies by hosting high-level events – including the World Energy Congress – and publishing authoritative studies. We work through our extensive member network to facilitate the world’s energy policy dialogue.