International movie production filmed in Tampere, Finland – the thriller Abyss stars Tuva Novotny and Peter Franzén
Tampere’s AV industry continues its internationalisation. The Swedish thriller Abyss was filmed in the city in August. Film Tampere, part of Business Tampere Oy has granted the production a City of Tampere production incentive.
The production involved around 35 Finnish working group representatives and more than 100 assistants. The thriller will receive its theatrical premiere in Finland and Sweden in autumn 2023.An international distribution agreement has also been signed for the film.
The thriller stars Swedish actress Tuva Novotny (Eat Pray Love, The Middle Man) and the Finnish actor Peter Franzén (Vikings, Beck, Johan Falk).The film is directed by Richard Holm, whose work includes for example directing the Johan Falk film series.In addition, he has directed, the TV series The Machinery, Heder and Gåsmamman.
The cinematographer of the production is Mika Orasmaa (Christmas Story, Rare Exports and Tuntematon sotilas), twice winner of the Finnish Jussi Award for Best Cinematography and the Finn Mikko Tenhunen (Tuntematon sotilas, Helene) is Finnish co-producer.The other filming locations are in Sweden and Spain.
The film is set in Kiruna, Sweden, where mining over many years threatens to collapse the entire town.Events in the film that happen specifically in Kiruna were shot in the Tampere region.Filming has also taken place at the Sandvik Test Mine.
- Tampere is a wonderful filming location.There is a flexible attitude here and the professionals of the region are incomparable.We will surely return to film here in the future,” says SF Studios’ Producer, Joakim Hansson.
- We are really excited that the production chose Tampere.The Hollywood film Dual, previously shot in the city,successfully paved the way for new international productions, and the City of Tampere’s strong strategic intent to develop the AV industry is bearing fruit.Tampere has an abundance of film industry expertise and international quality specialists.These productions are an outstanding place for professionals to further develop their skills,” says Film Tampere’s Development Director, Antti Toiviainen.
For further information, please contact:
Antti Toiviainen, Development Director, Film Tampere
Tel. +358 40 772 6809
antti.toiviainen@businesstampere.com
Joakim Hansson, Producer, SF Studios
Tel. +46 73 944 33 30
joakim.hansson@sfstudios.se
Business Tampere
Business Tampere, the economic development agency of the Tampere region, promotes investments and creates an attractive environment for sustainable business activity.The company's operations are guided by the economic development strategy of the Tampere region.Let’s create a new Tampere region.Together.
SF Studios
For more than a 100 years, SF Studios has been the leading film company in the Nordic countries,with its headquarters in Stockholm and subsidiaries in Norway, Denmark and Finland.SF Studios produces filmed entertainment for the cinema, television and home entertainment,and is also the leading distributor of local and foreign films in the Nordic market..Business areas include Nordic production as well as Nordic and international co-productions, theatrical and home entertainment distribution, international sales and digital streaming services.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Joakim Hansson, Producer, SF Studios
Tel. +46 73 944 33 30
joakim.hansson@sfstudios.se
Antti ToiviainenKehitysjohtaja, Film TamperePuh:+358 40-772 6809antti.toiviainen@businesstampere.com
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kelloportinkatu 1 B
33100 Tampere
http://www.businesstampere.fi
Business Tampere on Tampereen kaupunkiseudun elinkeino- ja kehitysyhtiö, jonka tehtävä on edistää investointeja sekä luoda paras ympäristö yritystoiminnalle. Yhtiön toimintaa ohjaa Tampereen kaupunkiseudun elinkeinostrategia. Rakennetaan uutta Tampereen seutua. Yhdessä.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Tampere
Tampereella kuvattiin elokuussa kansainvälistä elokuvatuotantoa – trilleriä tähdittää muun muassa Peter Franzén9.9.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Tampereen av-ala jatkaa kansainvälistymistään. Kaupungissa kuvattiin elokuussa Abyss-nimistä ruotsalaista trillerielokuvaa. Business Tampereen alla toimiva Film Tampere on myöntänyt tuotannolle Tampereen kaupungin tuotantokannustimen.
Tampereelta innovatiivisia ratkaisuja ajankohtaisiin energiakysymyksiin - Enicon energiavarasto siirtyy sinne missä sähköä tarvitaan1.9.2022 11:59:11 EEST | Tiedote
Energian huoltovarmuuskysymykset ovat nyt entistä ajankohtaisempia. Tamperelainen Enico Oy on ratkonut energiahaastetta kehittämällä siirrettävän laitteiston, joka tarjoaa täysin uusia mahdollisuuksia energian varastointiin ja sähkön lataukseen.
KUTSU MEDIALLE: Tampereelta innovatiivisia ratkaisuja ajankohtaisiin energiakysymyksiin - Tervetuloa tutustumaan siirrettäviin energiavarastolaitteisiin19.8.2022 10:31:00 EEST | Kutsu
Enico Oy ja Business Tampere Oy kutsuvat median edustajat tutustumaan Tampereella kehitettyyn täysin uudenlaiseen, tuotteistettuun energian varastointi- ja sähkönlatauspalvelujärjestelmään sekä keskustelemaan energiavarastoinnin kuumista aiheista ja trendeistä.
Seudun tekoälyosaaminen vahvistuu - dataan ja analytiikkaan keskittyvä Brightly avaa toimipisteen Tampereelle1.7.2022 08:29:05 EEST | Tiedote
Helsingissä ja Oulussa toimiva, noin 50 henkeä työllistävä Brightly laajentaa toimintaansa Tampereelle. Dataan pohjautuviin digitaalisiin ratkaisuihin keskittyvä yritys avaa toimipisteen Tampereelle heinäkuun aikana. Brightly on osa Reaktor-ryhmää.
Tampere set to become one of Europe’s fastest cities with launch of 5G mmWave14.6.2022 11:26:47 EEST | Press release
New services for Tampere’s citizens to be unlocked via ultra-fast 5G mmWave connectivity
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme