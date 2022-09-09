International movie production filmed in Tampere, Finland – the thriller Abyss stars Tuva Novotny and Peter Franzén

The production involved around 35 Finnish working group representatives and more than 100 assistants. The thriller will receive its theatrical premiere in Finland and Sweden in autumn 2023.An international distribution agreement has also been signed for the film.

The thriller stars Swedish actress Tuva Novotny (Eat Pray Love, The Middle Man) and the Finnish actor Peter Franzén (Vikings, Beck, Johan Falk).The film is directed by Richard Holm, whose work includes for example directing the Johan Falk film series.In addition, he has directed, the TV series The Machinery, Heder and Gåsmamman.

The cinematographer of the production is Mika Orasmaa (Christmas Story, Rare Exports and Tuntematon sotilas), twice winner of the Finnish Jussi Award for Best Cinematography and the Finn Mikko Tenhunen (Tuntematon sotilas, Helene) is Finnish co-producer.The other filming locations are in Sweden and Spain.

The film is set in Kiruna, Sweden, where mining over many years threatens to collapse the entire town.Events in the film that happen specifically in Kiruna were shot in the Tampere region.Filming has also taken place at the Sandvik Test Mine.

- Tampere is a wonderful filming location.There is a flexible attitude here and the professionals of the region are incomparable.We will surely return to film here in the future,” says SF Studios’ Producer, Joakim Hansson. - We are really excited that the production chose Tampere.The Hollywood film Dual, previously shot in the city,successfully paved the way for new international productions, and the City of Tampere’s strong strategic intent to develop the AV industry is bearing fruit.Tampere has an abundance of film industry expertise and international quality specialists.These productions are an outstanding place for professionals to further develop their skills,” says Film Tampere’s Development Director, Antti Toiviainen.

