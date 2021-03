Kansainvälinen lentoalan tapahtuma CONNECT järjestetään Tampereella ensi vuonna

Tampere Smart City Week: Trust and collaboration are key factors for smarter living 2.2.2021 06:59:00 EET | Press release

Tampere Smart City Week is an event for all the people interested in smart city development. One of the week’s main events, the virtual TSCW conference held on 26-28 January, attracted over 1700 participants from 66 countries. The conference offered views, experiences, and best practices about smart city projects from over 200 speakers.