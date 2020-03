Keskieläke 1 716 euroa kuukaudessa

International comparison: Finland stands out with its low old-age income inequalities 3.2.2020 13:15:00 EET | Press release

In its recent review, the OECD compliments Finland for its low old-age income inequalities. However, the OECD also expresses a concern for the low pension adequacy of the self-employed and suggests measures to improve their pensions. Pension levels in relation to earnings will be reduced in the future in most OECD countries, also in Finland.