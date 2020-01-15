MEDIA INVITATION: Tampere Smart City Week 25–31 January

Welcome to the week of innovative, digital and sustainable smart city solutions!

Undetectable change is taking place around citizens, but in reality it is the result of versatile research and development that evolving technology makes it possible. The smoothness of everyday life in growing cities is the vital for sustainable urban development.

Tampere Smart City Week presents a wide range of smart city developments through various events on 25–31 January. Through the events, as many people as possible can get to know how innovative, digital and sustainable smart city solutions have been created in the Tampere Region, in Finland. Find a way to explore Tampere’s Smart City development from our week’s program.

Tampere Smart City Week is designed and realised in cooperation with local actors. The Week of events presents how Tampere have solved the challenges of Smart City development and what opportunities it creates for different industries. More info and updated program of the week on Tampere Smart City Week -webpages www.tscw.fi.

Tampere Smart City Week programme:

Saturday 25 January, Tampere Hall: Tiedon Valoa Science Event

Language of the event: Finnish

At the Light of Knowledge event, scientists from various disciplines will enlighten us about different fields of science and its potential. In addition to information and perspectives, participants can explore services and applications related to smart city development. The event is organized by the Tampere University Community and its partners.

Mon - Tue 27 – 28 January, Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK): Nordic Drone Event 2020

Language of the event: English

The international conference gathers participants to accelerate use of drones and electrical aircraft in order to protect the environment and to improve worksite efficiency and productivity. The speakers include such professionals as Jari Oja,Tampere University, Maria Fiskerud, Nordic Network for Electric Aviation, Tomi Oravasaari, Helsinki Electric Aviation Association, Fabrice Saffre, VTT, Antti Perttula, Tampere Polytechnic and Heidi Heinonen, Forum Virium.

Monday 27 January, Monitoimitalo 13: trEsports

Language of the event: Finnish

E-sports day for all ages presents variety of professional speakers, e-sports matches on display and in-depth concept of gaming. Havu ja SJ Gaming will challenge each other on friendly match, hosted by Laura ”Lapa” Kyntäjä and Vinski ”Windiihh” Vesamäki.

Tue - Wed 28–30 January , Finnkino Plevna & Vooninki exhibition space: SMART CITY MINDTREK 2020 International Conference & Business Expo

Event language: English, Media programme attached.

Extensiveinternational conference; three days, 10 themes,over 80 speakers, and about 1500 visitors. Business expo presents companies’ smart city solutions. It’s all about networking and exchanging ideas with different backgrounds and different areas of expertise. The speakers include such professionals as Martin Brynskov, OASC, Gila Gamliel, Minister for Social Equality, Israel, Pekka Sivonen, Business Finland, Pasi Toiviainen Aalto University, Jaakko Lampinen and Jarmo M Koponen, YLE (Finnish National Broadcasting Company), Anne-Marie Välikangas, Ministry of Finance, Matti Kuittinen Ministry of the Environment, Tatu Pahkala, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

Friday 31 January, Tampere Hall: Tampere Business Forum 2020

Language of the event: Finnish

Pirkanmaa region has a strong industrial tradition and so far it has been a competitive operating environment. The aim of this event is to highlight the history of manufacturing industry in the region, and to bring forward and discuss important themes for competitiveness from different perspectives.

More information and interview requests:

Katri Schulze

Coordinator, Tampere Smart City Week

Smart Tampere Ecosystem Programme

Business Tampere

+358 400 765 552

katri.schulze@businesstampere.com