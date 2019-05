MEDIAKUTSU: Female Founders Day rohkaisee naisia startup-yrittäjyyteen

MEDIAKUTSU: Tourism Workshop "Magnetic Latvia" 21.3.2019 27.2.2019 13:26:39 EET | Kutsu

The popularity of Latvia as a diverse tourist destination is growing each year, with an increasing number of Finnish travelers seeking to learn more about the country. Join the tourism workshop “Magnetic Latvia” in Tampere to hear more about the latest leisure and business travel offers and future plans of Latvia’s national airline airBaltic.